WATCH: DJ Jones sacks Cardinals QB Kyler Murray for huge loss

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The 49ers needed a big game from their defensive line and they got one from defensive tackle DJ Jones on Arizona’s second series. On first-and-10 after a 49ers failed fourth-down conversion, Jones blew up the middle of the Cardinals offensive line and tracked down Cardinals QB Kyler Murray for a sack.

Murray ran straight backward and went down for a 14-yard loss. The big loss on first down put them well behind the sticks and the 49ers eventually forced a punt.

