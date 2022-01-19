How and when to watch divisional round of playoffs this weekend

The Seattle Seahawks may be finished for the year, but there is still plenty of football to be had this season. Following last weekend’s Super Wild Card round, next up are the divisional games.

Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Saturday, Jan. 22

AFC

Who: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

How: CBS, Paramount+

NFC

Who: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

When: 5:15 p.m. PT

How: FOX, FOX Deportes

Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC

Who: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 12:00 p.m. PT

How: NBC, Peacock, Universo

AFC

Who: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

How: CBS, Paramount

