How to watch the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

And then there were eight.

Wild card weekend certainly lived up to its name. A postseason Bengals victory for the first time in 31 years (yes, you read that correctly), yet another Cowboys playoff loss and a number of blowouts are just a few of the thrilling headlines in the NFL from this past weekend.

With six less teams in pursuit of the Super Bowl, things are heating up in the divisional round. Eight teams will face off for the chance to advance to their conference championship.

Here’s all the information you need about how to watch the NFL divisional round and what to expect ahead of these four matchups:

What is the NFL divisional round?

The six surviving teams from wild card weekend have advanced to the divisional round, joining the No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. These eight teams will face off in the second round of the playoffs to determine who will represent the NFC and AFC in the conference championships.

The winner of each conference championship will have the chance to contend for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

What is the TV schedule for the 2022 NFL divisional round?

The divisional round will take place on Jan. 22 and 23 with home-field advantage going to the higher seed. Details on the specific matchups and how to watch are below:

Where can you watch the conference championships and Super Bowl?

CBS and FOX will be covering the AFC and NFC Championship Games, respectively, on Jan. 30.

Fans can tune into Super Bowl LVI two weeks later on Feb. 13, exclusively on NBC.

Who is favored to win each divisional round matchup?

Here is the spread for each divisional round matchup:

Bengals vs. Titans: Titans -3.5

49ers vs. Packers: Packers -5.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Buccaneers -3

Bills vs. Chiefs: Chiefs -2.5

For more, here are the full odds for the upcoming divisional round games.

All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet.