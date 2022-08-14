WATCH: DiNucci, Fehoko connect for Cowboys’ first TD of 2022 preseason

While the Cowboys preseason opener hasn’t been a strong outing, the quarterback position was one of the keys to watch. There’s zero question about the starting spot but the backup role is up for grabs. With Will Grier out, Cooper Rush started the contest and had an interception during a frustrating first outing of 2022.

Late in the second half, Ben DiNucci took over the quarterback duties for Dallas in a shutout up to that point for his offense. After his first drive ended in a missed field goal, DiNucci led the team down the field and ended it with a 12-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Simi Fehoko.

Fehoko showing success on the field is a great sign considering his positive training camp performances while DiNucci’s sidearm style gave the Cowboys their first touchdown of the young season. The backup quarterback battle continues to rage on while Dallas has likely dropped their first preseason game to Denver.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire