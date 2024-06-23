Watch: Dimarco leaves Italy training early ahead of Croatia match

Federico Dimarco left the Italy training session early today, ruling him out of their final Euro 2024 group game against Croatia.

The 26-year-old Inter left back started both of the Azzurri’s opening games at the tournament against Albania and Spain, struggling to show his best under Luciano Spalletti. He gave away an early goal in the first match after a poor throw in and showed nothing of note in the defeat to la Roja.

Dimarco leaves early

Dimarco picked up a knock in Italy’s defeat to Spain, suffering some bruising to his right calf, and he did not take part in the training session on Saturday. Today, he again left the session early, ruling him out of the Azzurri’s clash with Croatia.