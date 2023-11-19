WATCH: Different angles of Chet Holmgren’s game-tying 3-pointer against Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder was the talk of the night around the NBA following their shocking 130-123 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams led the way with 98 combined points. Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points with 10 coming in OT. Holmgren had a career-high 36 points and 10 rebounds. Williams scored 22 points with 10 in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback.

The biggest shot of the night happened in the final seconds of regulation. Needing three points to tie it up, Holmgren received the inbound pass and miraculously let off a turnaround 3-pointer that swished in to shock the crowd.

The improbable 3-point shot garnered a ton of attention all over social media and multiple angles of it were uploaded. Let’s look at Holmgren’s career-defining bucket — thus far — at all the different angles.

🚨 CHET HOLMGREN BUZZER-BEATER TO SEND IT TO OT 🚨#ThunderUp | @okcthunder | 📺: BSOK pic.twitter.com/1CcqhSyILZ — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 19, 2023

THIS ANGLE OF CHET'S OT FORCER 🤯 (via sloaneknows/IG) pic.twitter.com/ccOVLgNgnY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2023

Chet Holmgren posted the best angle of his game tying shot on Tik Tok: pic.twitter.com/7LGx74XasJ — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 19, 2023

each angle just keeps getting better & better. pic.twitter.com/eGI5OyPaSQ — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) November 19, 2023

Chet sinks it to send things to OT! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/64lXWtk4u2 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire