WATCH: Different angles of Chet Holmgren’s game-tying 3-pointer against Warriors

Clemente Almanza
·1 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder was the talk of the night around the NBA following their shocking 130-123 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams led the way with 98 combined points. Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points with 10 coming in OT. Holmgren had a career-high 36 points and 10 rebounds. Williams scored 22 points with 10 in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback.

The biggest shot of the night happened in the final seconds of regulation. Needing three points to tie it up, Holmgren received the inbound pass and miraculously let off a turnaround 3-pointer that swished in to shock the crowd.

The improbable 3-point shot garnered a ton of attention all over social media and multiple angles of it were uploaded. Let’s look at Holmgren’s career-defining bucket — thus far — at all the different angles.

