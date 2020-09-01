Watch: What did President Trump say about Big Ten football?

President Donald Trump was in Wisconsin Tuesday and he took the time to discuss the current situation with the Big Ten Conference and its postponed football season.
Trump said he had a call with Commissioner Kevin Warren and sounded optimistic.
Trump claims the "biggest headwind" preventing Big Ten football from happening this fall is "Democrats" — not the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/R5z0H9AbiX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020
Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020
According to Letterman Row, the White House reached out to Warren to set up the call.
A Big Ten football coach texted “Major Wow!!!!!!” to the Tribune.