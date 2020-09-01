Watch: What did President Trump say about Big Ten football?

Barry Werner

President Donald Trump was in Wisconsin Tuesday and he took the time to discuss the current situation with the Big Ten Conference and its postponed football season.

Trump said he had a call with Commissioner Kevin Warren and sounded optimistic.



According to Letterman Row, the White House reached out to Warren to set up the call.

The reaction?

A Big Ten football coach texted “Major Wow!!!!!!” to the Tribune.

 