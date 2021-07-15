WATCH: Did the Boston Celtics trade veteran point guard Kemba Walker too soon?

With rumbles of potential interest in teams rumored to have interest in trading for veteran Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Kemba Walker bubbling up from multiple West Coast teams, the question of whether the Boston Celtics moved the UConn product too soon (and, presumably, for too little in return) has been gaining currency. But is it a reasonable thing to wonder?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb and Rich Levine share their thoughts on the deal that brought back fan-favorite big man Al Horford, center Moses Brown and a whole lot of cap relief in their most recent episode.

Watch the video embedded below to get their take on the big deal that kicked off the Celtics offseason under new team president Brad Stevens, as well as what they think of Horford’s fit with this iteration of his former team.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

