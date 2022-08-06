How to watch Dick Vermeil’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

Dick Vermeil is an iconic coach in Rams history, helping lead the team to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 1999. He only spent three years with the team, but he made his final season count by winning it all after going just 9-23 in his first two seasons.

For everything he accomplished in the NFL, including leading three different franchises to the playoffs, he’s being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022. The enshrinement ceremony will take place today, Aug. 6, in Canton, Ohio.

Rather than being held in the evening as it usually is, the ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on both ESPN and NFL Network, and speeches will be given to recognize each of the eight inductees.

Below is the order of speeches; family members will provide speeches for Sam Mills and Cliff Branch, who are being inducted posthumously.

LeRoy Butler Sam Mills Richard Seymour Art McNally Tony Boselli Bryant Young Cliff Branch Dick Vermeil

