WATCH: Diaz’s vicious overhead goal smashes Colombia ahead of Brazil

It takes something special to beat Tite’s Brazil and Colombia’s Luis Diaz has ticked that box early in a Copa America match on Wednesday.

Diaz somehow doesn’t lose sight of Juan Cuadrado’s big spinning cross in the 10th minute and goes airborne to deliver an overhead volley from a waist-high position (That’ll make sense when you watch the video below).

The goal is just the third in a Colombia shirt for Diaz, the Porto 24-year-old who had two goals in 19 previous caps. The second came earlier this month in a 3-0 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying win over Peru.

Los Cafeteros need a win to cement their footing in Group B, entering the match with a 1-1-1 record with Brazil 2-0.

Brazil rarely concedes goals under Tite and loses even less often. Moments like this, however, make the latter more likely though there’s plenty of time left in Brazil.

Another look at that stunner from Luis Diaz 🇨🇴 🔥 (sponsored by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/UHqHiifbKs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2021

