WATCH: Devontez Walker’s emotional NFL draft call with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens added another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson by selecting the speedy wide receiver Devontez Walker out of North Carolina with the No. 113 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As usual, one of the best parts of following the draft is the heartwarming videos that emerge of players when they receive the awaited life-changing phone call that they will be drafted. Walker’s emotional reaction when speaking with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh was one of those special moments captured on video.

This one hits you in the feels 🥺@DevontezWalker gets the call 📞 pic.twitter.com/4QJ0e1DNtT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2024

Walker will join a receiving corps in Baltimore, headlined by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor. The Ravens needed a viable deep threat for Jackson, and Walker will have the chance to fill that role.

