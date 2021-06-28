WATCH: DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house, cars

One of the best parts of the NFL draft every year is watching hundreds of players fulfill their lifelong dream of playing professional football.

For some of the top picks in every draft, it also brings an opportunity to provide for their families, and even give back to the parents that helped mold them into the people they are today.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, took full advantage of that opportunity.

Check out this awesome video of Smith surprising his mom with a brand new house, along with a pair of new vehicles in the garage: