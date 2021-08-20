WATCH: DeVonta Smith runs beautiful route to shake up DB in NFL preseason debut

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was drafted No. 10 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL draft. Now, after being sidelined during Week 1 of the preseason, Smith is back in action and is already showing what he can do.

Tonight, Smith made his professional debut for the Eagles against the New England Patriots, and he did not want to miss an opportunity to put his skills on full display.

On a short route, Smith was able to not only lose the defensive back, but nearly put him on the ground.

He was then able to reel in the pass and get the short-yardage first down, plus a little extra.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow DeVonta Smith as he participates in the 2021 NFL preseason in preparation for his rookie season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.