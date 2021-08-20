Watch: DeVonta Smith records his first catch in an Eagles uniform
#DeVontaSmith records his first catch. 9 yard reception and another smooth release #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ugsg4H1mLp
— Glenn Erby (@thacover2NFL) August 20, 2021
DeVonta Smith is on the board and the Eagles made it an urgent decision to target their first-round pick early against the New England Patriots.
Smith’s first two passes were both incomplete, with his first drop coming on a late Joe Flacco passing on a slant route. Flacco and Smith were unable to hook up a few plays later on a back-shoulder fade on the right sideline.
Flacco went back to the underneath slant route, hitting Smith, who showed toughness on the extra yardage.
A smooth route runner, separating from defenders won’t be a problem for Smith in the NFL.
