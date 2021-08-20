Watch: DeVonta Smith records his first catch in an Eagles uniform

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
DeVonta Smith is on the board and the Eagles made it an urgent decision to target their first-round pick early against the New England Patriots.

Smith’s first two passes were both incomplete, with his first drop coming on a late Joe Flacco passing on a slant route. Flacco and Smith were unable to hook up a few plays later on a back-shoulder fade on the right sideline.

Flacco went back to the underneath slant route, hitting Smith, who showed toughness on the extra yardage.

A smooth route runner, separating from defenders won’t be a problem for Smith in the NFL.

List

Related

