WATCH: DeVonta Smith makes a gorgeous toe-drag catch in the endzone for a TD

Former Good Morning Football co-host and current CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson would love this catch made by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the endzone.

The pass was launched from the true arm of Jalen Hurts on a play from the four late in the third quarter. The play helped to extend the Eagles’ lead over the New York Giants by a score of 20-3.

Prior to the start of this one, the Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver from Alabama had caught 53 passes for 741 yards and four touchdowns.

He’ll add 80 more yards and one more touchdown to those statistics after today.

