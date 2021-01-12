Watch: DeVonta Smith lights up Ohio State for 12 catches, 3 TDs in 1st half

Barry Werner
The Heisman Trophy winner is putting on an all-world performance in the College Football Playoff championship.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns … in the first half.

There is no one on Ohio State who can contain Smith, who earlier in the game set the all-time mark for receiving yards by an SEC player.

Enjoy the highlights:

And the TDs don’t include this doozy:

