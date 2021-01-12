Watch: DeVonta Smith lights up Ohio State for 12 catches, 3 TDs in 1st half
The Heisman Trophy winner is putting on an all-world performance in the College Football Playoff championship.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns … in the first half.
There is no one on Ohio State who can contain Smith, who earlier in the game set the all-time mark for receiving yards by an SEC player.
Enjoy the highlights:
ANOTHER TD FOR DEVONTA 😤#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/mwS0ofKcvM
— ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021
OH MY DEVONTA SMITH 🤯
That makes THREE TOUCHDOWNS for the Heisman winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u9qpKEKnTC
— ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021
And the TDs don’t include this doozy:
Heisman hands and footwork 👟👟#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TB4xZHfygM
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021
before Devonta Smith, two wide receivers had won the Heisman Trophy: Tim Brown and Desmond Howard. Their combined full-season stats: 1,831 yards, 22 touchdowns
Devonta Smith, this season (with a half to go): 1,856 yards, 23 touchdowns
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 12, 2021