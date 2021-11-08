WATCH: DeVonta Smith finishes TD with diving effort

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to land Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, they envisioned touchdowns like this.

Smith tied up Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 28-yard scoring toss from former college teammate Jalen Hurts, finishing it off with an impressive diving effort to get the ball over the goal line.

That big-play ability helped Smith with the Heisman Trophy last year, and was a big reason why the Crimson Tide went undefeated on their way to yet another national title. Now, it’s helping accelerate the rebuild in Philly.