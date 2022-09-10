Watch: Devon Achane ties the game with a return touchdown
We have seen him do it before, and it has happened again, when the Aggies needed him the most, Devon Achane took matters into his own hands after Texas A&M had fallen behind Appalachian State mid-way through the 3rd quarter.
On the kickoff immediately following the Mountaineers’ go-ahead touchdown, Achane caught the ball at the 4 yard line, and carried it up the right sideline, breaking a couple of tackles on his way to a 96-yard touchdown to bring the Aggies back to even 14-14.
The game isn’t over yet, but Achane captured the momentum for the Aggies, and it’s time for the Aggies to take over.
This looks familiar?
