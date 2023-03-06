WATCH: Devon Achane runs the fastest 40 time among running backs at the NFL Combine

Former Aggies running back Devon Achane is not only one of the greatest players to come through the Texas A&M Football program, but also one of the fastest players to ever come through the college football ranks. On Sunday during the last day of the NFL Combine, Achane was the first running back of the group to run the 40-yard dash, as many believed that the speedster would break records at the running back postion.

Wanting to break current Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver John Ross’s 4.22 record 40 during the 2017 NFL Combine, Achane’s tape during his days as an Aggie didn’t make those aspirations too far-fetched, while his 1,102 rushing yards during the 2022 season noted his production in combination with his game-breaking speed. So, expecting to break the record, Achane did the next best thing: Ran the fastest time among any running back this year combined with a 4.34, and 4.32 in his second attempt.

What a day it’s been for Devon Achane, who is currently projected as a day two pick, with a chance to quickly develop as an every down back at the NFL level. Gig ‘Em, Devon!

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire