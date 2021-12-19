Watch Devin McCourty nab a remarkably athletic interception vs. Colts

With the New England Patriots needing a big play on the defensive side of the ball, safety Devin McCourty was able to deliver it.

Reading the eyes of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, McCourty was able to track the football and record his third interception of the season. That put the Patriots in positive field position, with the team needing points to close the cap on the scoreboard.

For McCourty, that put him in fourth place for the most takeaways in team history. With the 37th takeaway of his career, he is now only three behind Ty Law.

With the resulting drive ending in a field goal, the interception proved to be an important play at that point in the game.

