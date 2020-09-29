Watch: Devin Duvernay 93-yard kickoff return TD





Say hello to Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and the first kickoff touchdown return of the 2020 NFL season.

Duvernay found some space and darted down the sideline past everyone to score Baltimore’s first touchdown of the night and bring the Ravens within three points of the visiting Chiefs early in the second quarter.

The Ravens have lacked an explosive kick returner since Jacoby Jones and may have found one in the rookie. Baltimore liked Duvernay in the draft for his speed and hands and obviously saw the potential for him to return kicks early in his young career. Duvernay has now posted the second-fastest kickoff return over the last two years, a monumental feat.

Devin Duvernay reached a top speed of 21.48 MPH, the 2nd-fastest speed by a ball carrier on a kickoff over the last two seasons. Duvernay traveled 110.4 yards of distance on the play, and reached his top speed at the KC 45-yard line.#KCvsBAL | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/XMcCzMJqwo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 29, 2020





With returns like this, Duvernay should have plenty more chances, something Ravens coaches and fans will love with returns like that. It’s also monumental for Baltimore, being the first kick return touchdown since 2017.

Devin Duvernay's kickoff return touchdown wasn't JUST the first by any player this season and the first score of his NFL career. It was also the first kick return TD the Ravens have had in nearly three years, since Bobby Rainey housed a 96-yarder in Week 6, 2017.#RavensFlock — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 29, 2020



