WATCH: DeVante Parker’s touchdown adds to big first half for Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker made his return for the team on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. He came back in a big way, with a strong first half, which included a game-tying touchdown catch.

Parker caught a two-yard pass in the back of the end zone from quarterback Mac Jones to end a nine-play, 74-yard drive. The touchdown was Parker’s second of the season and his first touchdown catch since October 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The wide receiver had four catches for 39 yards, at the time of the touchdown reception in that meeting.

The touchdown pass contributed to a strong day from Jones, who had over 100 passing yards in the first half of play.

New England will need to keep strong drives going, as the Buffalo Bills have an explosive offense of their own that will be looking to respond in the second half.

List

Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire