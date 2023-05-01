WATCH: Deuce Vaughn’s dad makes his draft call to the Cowboys

The NFL draft is always full of emotional moments. For these prospects, this is the culmination of a lifelong dream and when their name gets called, the emotions start to pour out. For Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, those emotions were cranked up to 100.

Vaughn was selected by the Dallas Cowboys on the third day of the NFL draft and it was his dad Chris who made the call. His dad is the Cowboys assistant director of scouting for Dallas and it was quite a moment when he asked if Deuce wanted to come to work with him next week.

This video of the phone call from Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn to his son – Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn – when the team picked him today is so awesome. The pride and emotion Chris shows is everything. (🎥: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/kBbtExtUjH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire