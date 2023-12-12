How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues tonight (hint: not on BSD)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Game notes: It's the second game of a back-to-back for the Red Wings, who will again be without Dylan Larkin (injured reserve) and David Perron (suspension). Detroit is coming off a 6-3 loss at Dallas on Monday. James Reimer was the starting goalie for that game, so either Ville Husso or Alex Lyon will be in the net in St. Louis. The Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who has 10 goals and 17 assists in 27 games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues tonight