Watch: Detroit Red Wings share video of Dylan Larkin back at practice

The Detroit Red Wings shared a positive update about captain Dylan Larkin Thursday morning.

The Red Wings took to social media to post a video of the captain skating with the team during team practice Thursday morning ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Larkin was going through warmups while wearing a gray, non-contact jersey in the video.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings is helped off the ice by teammates after being injured in the first period while playing the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 9, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Larkin was placed on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a scary head injury in Saturday’s game with the Ottawa Senators. He was injured after it appeared he was punched in the back of the head by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph and fell into Parker Kelly, who cross-checked Larkin in the face. He laid motionless on the ice while tended to by medical personnel before being helped off the ice by trainers.

There is no clear timetable for his return, and head coach Derek Lalonde said his absence would be “at least a week.”

When speaking with the media Thursday, Lalonde said it was "very encouraging" to see Larkin back out on the ice.

Larkin is currently second on the team in points with 25 (11 goals, 14 assists), just one behind Alex DeBrincat. The Wings dropped the first game without Larkin, 6-3, to the Dallas Stars, but rebounded Tuesday with a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings share video of Dylan Larkin back at practice