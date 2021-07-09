Watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

On Sunday, October 10, Detroit Lions face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

When:Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

