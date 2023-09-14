Advertisement

Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast Week 1 wrap and Week 2 preview

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available to watch or stream. This week’s live show focused on the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as looking ahead to the Week 2 home opener against Seattle.

Among the topics covered in this one, recorded on Wednesday night:

  • Brian Branch’s rookie heroics

  • Jahmyr Gibbs’ usage

  • Ben Johnson’s uncharacteristic rough night

  • Overcoming the narrative of starting slow in a season

  • The frivolity of asterisks

  • CJGJ and the ski mask phenomenon

  • Taylor Decker’s ankle injury and potential replacement plans

  • Celebrating after years of forgetting how

  • Seattle’s wounded OL

 

The audio-only version of the show is available here or via your favorite podcast provider.

