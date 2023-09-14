Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast Week 1 wrap and Week 2 preview
The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available to watch or stream. This week’s live show focused on the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as looking ahead to the Week 2 home opener against Seattle.
Among the topics covered in this one, recorded on Wednesday night:
Brian Branch’s rookie heroics
Jahmyr Gibbs’ usage
Ben Johnson’s uncharacteristic rough night
Overcoming the narrative of starting slow in a season
The frivolity of asterisks
CJGJ and the ski mask phenomenon
Taylor Decker’s ankle injury and potential replacement plans
Celebrating after years of forgetting how
Seattle’s wounded OL
The audio-only version of the show is available here or via your favorite podcast provider.