Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast post-bye reset and job security discussion

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available to download or watch on the YouTube stream.

In this episode, the guys return with the latest news, rumors and trends with the team. The bye week is over and the Detroit Lions are back on the field in Week 7 with a visit to the Dallas Cowboys. The episode ends with a breakdown on how the Lions can pull off the upset.

Several key players are in various states of injury and we break down the statuses of Lions like Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal, Romeo Okwara, D’Andre Swift, DJ Chark and the Levi Onwuzurike situation.

There is also a discussion about the security of head coach Dan Campbell and his comments about his talk with owner Sheila Hamp. How bad would it have to get for Campbell to truly be in trouble?

