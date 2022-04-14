Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast live mock draft

Looking for a different kind of mock draft? The Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon performed a live walkthrough of the first 34 picks of the 2022 NFL draft with special guests Scott Bischoff and Russell Brown from Woodward Sports.

From the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at No. 1 to the Lions’ second-round pick at No. 34, the quartet goes through all the picks, including three for Detroit.

What makes this one different is the discussion around each pick. The guys talk about different options and debate why the team would make one decision over another. There is considerable disagreement on a few picks, including the Lions first selection at No. 2.

Spoiler alert!

The Lions haul: