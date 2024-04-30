Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast draft recap episode

The latest edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available to stream or download. This week’s live episode, recorded on Monday night, is devoted to the 2024 NFL draft weekend and what happened for the Lions.

From showing some love to Detroit as an excellent host city for the event to roaming through each of the Lions’ picks, this one breaks down all things Detroit Lions draft.

It’s a pretty impressive draft haul from Lions GM Brad Holmes, though the immediate contributions might not be huge from the draft class. We break down how each player fits in the big picture as well as in 2024.

There is also a segment near the end going over the recent contract extensions to Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The audio-only version of the podcast is now available from your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire