Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast deep dive into the draft potential

With a little time to process the results of the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL draft, Scott Bischoff of Lions Wire and the Detroit Lions Podcast shares his thoughts on GM Brad Holmes’s choices in the draft.

This year’s NFL draft left a lot of Lions fans confused about positional value. It left a number of draft “experts” confused as well. Some were outwardly critical; others were filled with praise. Bischoff takes a more nuanced approach to his review of the Lions’ 2023 NFL draft choices. There are definitely picks and moves that he believes deserve praise. However, there are multiple potential outcomes too. Bischoff explores what these might be with the draft choices and decisions made.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire