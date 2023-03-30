Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast breakdown of owners’ meetings, draft plans and more

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast breaks down the most recent developments on the Detroit Lions, including what was said and done at the NFL owners’ meetings by GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and team president Rod Wood. From free agent moves to what the Lions can do in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, it’s a fun discussion about where the team is at and where it can still get better over the next few months.

We get into some likely draft targets at the end of the show for each of the team’s first two picks. Remember–what the Lions will do might not necessarily be what the fans hope for at this point. There is also some discussion on the return of Nate Sudfeld and the team’s overarching strategy in finding quarterbacks behind starter Jared Goff. There are also quick hits on DJ Chark, Jamaal Williams and what Goff’s next contract might look like.

The audio-only version of the show is available here or via your favorite podcast provider,

Dan Campbell press conference highlights from the NFL owners’ meeting

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire