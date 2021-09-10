Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast 2021 season opening day

Just in time for the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season, the latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast gets everyone ready for the action.

In this episode, co-hosts Jeff and Chris get into the Lions injury situation with Taylor Decker. Do the Lions shuffle Penei Sewell or move other pieces around if Decker cannot play Sunday vs. the 49ers?

Expectations for the season and specific benchmarks for what can be deemed successes for the rebuilding Detroit team also get heavy discussion.

The show is available at any of your favorite podcast providers. It also streams live on YouTube, and the replay is available via the Detroit Lions Podcast channel. Subscribe so you know when they’re going live.