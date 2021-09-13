How to watch Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday news conference

Listen to the 'Carlos and Shawn' podcast: Dave Birkett, college football and a milestone

Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media to begin Week 2.

WEEK 1 GRADE CARD: Detroit Lions grades: Defense still looks lost under new regime; Jared Goff, offense OK

The Lions travel to Green Bay and face the Packers in a Monday Night Football showdown between two teams searching for their first win.

Be the first to hear and see what Campbell says today, beginning at noon.

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the feed? Refresh the page or click the link here.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Campbell news conference: Lions head coach looks back on Week One