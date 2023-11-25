Watch: Desmond Howard calls out Pete Thamel for Jim Harbaugh reports from Michigan Stadium

"The Game" that Michigan and Ohio State fans alike have circled all year on their calendars is finally here as the undefeated, third-ranked Buckeyes travel to take on the unbeaten, second-ranked Wolverines in Michigan Stadiuim.

Also present at Michigan Stadium: ESPN college football reporter ESPN Thamel — much to the chagrin of "College GameDay" analyst Desmond Howard. The Heisman Trophy-winning receiver and Wolverines alum called Thamel out during Saturday's "GameDay" broadcast for not reporting about the suspended Jim Harbaugh amid the gathered Wolverines fans.

Thamel's decision to report from Michigan Stadium as opposed to the "GameDay" set is, ostensibly, because of the backlash and vitriol he may face from the Wolverines faithful. Thamel has provided weekly updates on Harbaugh's status amid investigations into his recruiting violations and, more recently, ongoing sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. Those have resulted in two three-game suspensions to start and end the season, respectively.

Just last week, Thamel reported that it "would not be surprising" if Harbaugh faced a suspension for the bulk of the 2024 college football season, also from the crowd. This week, however, is "College GameDay's" first trip to Ann Arbor.

Regardless, Howard told Thamel to "put on his big boy pants" and report from the crowd as he has all season:

Desmond Howard discussed Pete Thamel not being in the crowd. "I'm like, 'What the hell is Pete in the stadium for?' ...Put your big boy pants on and do it in the crowd like you have been." Rece Davis then said "He's got, from the lunatic fringe, some threats." pic.twitter.com/yzWmeSK822 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

"What are we, Week 13 now? So we've been doing this 12, 13 weeks," Howard said following a Thamel report on Harbaugh. "He's always been in the crowd giving his reports. What the hell's Pete in the stadium for? That kind of just threw me all off. Put your big boy pants on and do it in the crowd like you have been doing. I was surprised by that."

Quipped Rece Davis: "He's gotten from the lunatic fringe some threats that's taken care of, that's all."

Undeterred, Howard countered that the assembled Michigan fans are friendly, adding that security was also on hand:

"We got security, he'll be OK," Howard said. "The guys are nice out here. They're nice out here. They're not going to do anything. He'll be OK. (Put your) big boy pants on."

