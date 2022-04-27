Watch Desmond Bane get technical foul after pushing Timberwolves coach Chris Finch

Even the coaches are getting involved in the physical series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was assessed a technical foul for shoving Timberwolves coach Chris Finch in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 5 at FedExForum as Bane was readying to inbound the ball.

For two teams relatively new to the playoff experience, this has become a series that has all the characteristics of a classic, hard-fought NBA playoff series. The two teams have already recorded road victories. There were two technical fouls in the first half of Tuesday's Game 5.

CELEBS IN FEDEXFORUM: NBA playoffs: Usher, John Calipari among celebrities at Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 5

MARK GIANNOTTO: It's time for Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. to craft their Memphis Grizzlies legacy

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $50,000 for criticizing the officials following Game 4, where all five Grizzlies starters were impacted by foul trouble in Minnesota. The games have gotten increasingly physical, and the series will go at least six games.

Bane has been the Grizzlies best and most consistent scorer in the series. Coming into Game 5, his 19 3-pointers were second most in the playoffs. He continued with 15 first-half points as Minnesota took a 2-point lead into halftime.

Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots a three-point field goal during the first half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Desmond Bane technical after shoving Timberwolves coach Chris Finch