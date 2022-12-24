WATCH: Deshaun Watson intercepted by third-string Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

INTERCEPTED! Daniel Sorensen picks off Deshaun Watson #Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/PKnp4g1Azv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

Daniel Sorensen is a New Orleans Saints legend. The veteran safety has been limited to a role on special teams this season, but he got into the game for a clutch moment against the Cleveland Browns. With starting free safety Marcus Maye ruled out due to an injury and his backup Justin Evans banged up during the game, Sorensen took the field and intercepted Deshaun Watson to set up a critical drive.

Rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor broke up an errant pass going to wide receiver David Bell, deflecting it into the air — where Sorensen plucked it away, gaining 36 yards on the return. That put Alvin Kamara in position to score a touchdown run and take the lead for the first time on Saturday. Good on Sorensen for making the most of his opportunity.

