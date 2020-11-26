Watch: Deshaun Watson finds Duke Johnson for over-the-shoulder TD

Barry Werner

Despite the Houston Texans’ sorry season, Deshaun Watson remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

He displayed it again in the second quarter on Thanksgiving with a gorgeous pass that running back Duke Johnson made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone for a Houston touchdown.

Check out how Watson’s aerial just drops into Johnson perfectly. A perfect pass.

Latest Stories