WATCH: Deshaun Watson connects on deep ball to Marquise Goodwin

The Cleveland Browns are back in action as they return to Berea for another bout of voluntary OTAs. And while some of the elder statesmen on the team have opted to rest up during the voluntary workouts, quarterback Deshaun Watson is in attendance and is dropping bombs down the field.

Building rapport with new receivers on the roster, Watson connected with veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin on a deep bomb down the field during Wednesday’s action. The Browns need Watson to return to form to live up to the $230 million contract they shoveled out to him, and getting in stride with a group of predominantly new pass catchers is a good start.

That would be a bomb to Goodwin from Watson. #Browns pic.twitter.com/pYI7KiXMoU — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) May 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire