WATCH: Who deserves more blame for the Celtics’ struggles – Ainge or Stevens?

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
While it is fair to say that there is simply a certain amount of struggle built into the condensed 2020-21 NBA season, from the perspective of the Boston Celtics, there’s still plenty of fingers to point at avoidable shortcomings so far.

Does it make more sense to cast blame in the direction of the president of the team Danny Ainge and the rest of the front office, or should the bulk of the fault be left at head coach Brad Stevens‘ doorstep? Or is the situation simply more complex? These are the questions our friends over at CLNS ask in the discussion contained in the video below as former Celtics and now Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Kyle Draper joins the “Celtics Post-Game” show crew to talk blame pie slice sizing.

These days, there’s more than enough for a snack.

Watch the clip embedded above and decide for yourself who ought to be (and in truth, has been) offering up mea culpas while we wait for a potential trade deadline solution.

