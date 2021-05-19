Watch: DeSean Jackson makes one-handed grab on pass from Matthew Stafford

The Rams’ two big offseason additions seem to be settling in nicely together with their new team. Matthew Stafford and DeSean Jackson have been on the field together for the start of the Rams’ offseason program, practicing on Monday and Tuesday.

During Day 2 of practice, Stafford and Jackson connected on a deeper throw. Jackson made the catch look easy, too, only needing one hand to haul in the pass.

Stafford-to-Jackson is a connection Rams fans hope to see early and often this season as the two look to provide a much-needed spark on offense after a year of short, quick passes.

Stafford loves to throw it deep and Jackson is one of the best deep receivers in the NFL. That should prove make them a dangerous duo in Los Angeles.