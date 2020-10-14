Watch Derrick Henry stiff-arm Bills CB Josh Norman into the ether

Derrick Henry’s stiff arm is becoming legendary. He is a Heisman winner, after all.

Henry spun then-Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas around with a stiff arm in last season’s playoffs, and that gets brought up on social media regularly, almost a year later. Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is going to get the same treatment.

On Tuesday night, Henry came around left tackle and he and Norman were one-on-one. Before you make fun of Norman, realize that Henry is a 247-pound athletic freak. Norman is pretty much like 99.9999 percent of the rest of the population, absolutely helpless with that freight train coming downhill.

Even with all that said, it’s crazy Henry can do this to another professional athlete:

Oh no. Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, who was inactive on Tuesday, summed it up pretty well.

If I ever get stiff arm that bad, I’m going to the locker room! 😂😂 — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) October 14, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: