Watch: Derrick Henry receives custom sneakers from Nike for 2K season

No player on the Tennessee Titans’ roster — or within the AFC South in general — has been quite as unstoppable as running back Derrick Henry.

Henry was the driving force in getting the Titans all the way to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season, and helped pave the way for the Titans to win the AFC South and achieve double-digit wins for the first time since 2008..

Henry rushed for 2,027 yards with 17 touchdowns on 378 carries last year (5.4 yards per carry), all tops in the NFL.

He also became the eighth back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards, and is the first player to win back-to-back- rushing titles since 2006-07.

To commemorate his special season, Nike sent Henry a custom pair of sneakers that appropriately came in a box shaped like a crown.

Here’s a look at Henry unveiling the special kicks in a video on social media:

The Alabama product has received plenty of recognition this offseason, including winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year and the FedEx Ground Player of the Year, although he didn’t receive any votes for AP Most Valuable Player, but that’s a debate for another day.

Expect Henry to continue to be an essential part of propelling this offense in 2021.