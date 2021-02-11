Watch: Derrick Henry dominates list of Titans’ top stiff arms of 2020

The Tennessee Titans recently revealed a video list of the team’s top five stiff arms from the 2020 season, and as you’d expect running back Derrick Henry dominated it.

Henry delivered some punishing runs en route to rushing for over 2,000 yards, but no two players were bigger victims of his stiff arm than Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills and Alex Myres of the Detroit Lions.

While Henry did notch the top-three spots on the list, there were other Titans’ stiff arms that made the cut, including one apiece from wide receiver Corey Davis and running back Jeremy McNichols.

Here’s a look at the best five that made the cut in the team’s eyes:

Watching Henry throw grown men into mid-air like ragdolls never gets old. His pure physical dominance is truly something to marvel at.

Perhaps the best part about the Norman stiff arm in particular was the memes it created afterwards — and those memes proved once again that the internet is undefeated.

