Watch: Derrick Henry busts 94-yard touchdown run

Derrick Henry is a freight train. And no one knows how to stop the Tennessee Titans’ star running back once he gets going.
Henry has more than 200 rushing yards against the Houston Texans on Sunday and almost half came on this 94-yard TD run.
DERRICK HENRY 94-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN!
Henry and 90-plus yard runs are not strangers. Remember, this 99-yard he broke against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.