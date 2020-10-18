Watch: Derrick Henry’s brute force powers Titans to OT victory

The Tennessee Titans are 5-0 heading into a Week 7 matchup with the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers after a thrilling 42-36 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Titans got a monster effort from Derrick Henry, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a direct snap in overtime. Check out the power of the former Heisman winner from Alabama.





Henry rushed for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had a 53-yard reception in the victory.

With 212 rushing yards in the @Titans OT victory today, RB Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) becomes the first player in @NFL history to record a game with 200+ rushing yards in three consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/LBhKg0AbTh — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 18, 2020





He was not the lone hero for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill found A.J. Brown with a 7-yard TD pass with four seconds remaining. Stephen Gostkowski’s PAT tied the game at 36.





The Titans won the coin toss for the extra period, got the ball, and drove for the game-winning TD.

When you lose the toss knowing Derrick Henry is getting the ball pic.twitter.com/JtGq3LzZLB — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 18, 2020





Tennessee scored 42 points on Tuesday against Buffalo and came right back days later with 42 against Houston.