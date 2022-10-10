WATCH: Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr. swap jerseys

There is a special kinship for those players who have played at the University of Alabama. Even if they never played together, the respect from one former Alabama to another is genuine.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is arguably the NFL’s top running back. A former Heisman Trophy winner, Henry is also a member of the exclusive 2,000-yard club in the NFL. Henry last played for Alabama in 2015.

Meanwhile, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was playing in his first NFL game after he was shot twice in the leg six weeks ago in an attempted robbery. Robinson’s return was the feel-good story of the NFL. Robinson first enrolled at Alabama in 2017.

Although the two never played together, it was clear the mutual respect the pair shared for one another. And after the Titans defeated the Commanders, 21-17, behind Henry’s 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the two former Crimson Tide running backs met after the game and exchanged jerseys.

Quite the jersey swap right here. Brian Robinson, just weeks after getting shot is back on the field and pays homage to Derrick Henry 💯 pic.twitter.com/zkiyPlGAmQ — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 10, 2022

Now the Commanders hope Robinson follows Henry’s path to becoming one of the NFL’s top running backs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire