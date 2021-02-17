Watch: Derrick Henry appears twice on NFL’s ‘Top 100 Plays of 2020’

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had several memorable plays throughout the 2020 campaign, and at least two of them have made the NFL’s “Top 100 Plays of 2020” list.

Henry had a historic campaign for the Titans, as he rushed for over 2,000 yards, the eighth player in league history to do so. Adding to that, he won his second rushing title in a row, becoming the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 to do so.

The two Henry plays to make the cut were his 94-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans in Week 6 (No. 95), and his vicious stiff-arm of Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman in Week 5 (No. 77).

You can re-live those plays at the 1:30 and 5:30 marks of the video below. Check them out:

Top 100 Plays of 2020 … 100-75! pic.twitter.com/R1B2vhzNu1 — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2021

The funny thing is that Henry has made both long touchdowns and tossing grown men through mid-air so routine that he can’t even make it higher on a list like this for such eye-popping plays.

The NFL is set to release more top plays, but in segments, so it’s very possible we’ll see King Henry grace this list once again.

Related

Jon Robinson talks Titans' offseason during Tuesday press conference Titans GM Jon Robinson hasn't spoken to Isaiah Wilson since December Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We have had some contact' with J.J. Watt

List