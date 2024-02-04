WATCH: Derrick Brown pushes and pulls NFC to wins in 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Derrick Brown is making the most out of his very first Pro Bowl Games appearance.

As part of the “Gridiron Gauntlet” event on Sunday afternoon, the powerful Carolina Panthers defensive tackle was tasked with trying to literally push the NFC squad to a victory. Well, he and his partner Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola succeeded—getting Pro Football Hall of Famer and nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher DeMarcus Ware (and his sled) across the finish line.

Brown and DePaola teamed up to fly by the duo of Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson and Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik. Their triumphant push was set up by the explosiveness of New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, the sweet feet and strength of Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson and the leaping ability of Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat.

Oh, and he wasn’t done either. Brown also pulled the NFC to victory in the Tug of War.

Atta boy, DB!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire