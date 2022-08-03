WATCH: Derek Stingley Jr. grabs end-zone INT at Texans practice
Sting alert 🐝🚨 @stingjr pic.twitter.com/8rQLmpu9SB
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 3, 2022
When the Houston Texans spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., they likely envisioned plenty of interceptions in clutch situations.
Stingley provided a glimpse of that potential during Wednesday’s training camp practice, snatching an interception in the end zone during 1-on-1 drills, showing off the instincts and ball skills that made him a dominant force at the college level.
Despite missing most of the 2021 season due to injury, Stingley’s lofty potential was still enough to convince the Texans to make him a top-five selection, and the first cornerback off the board.
So far, the early returns are looking good.
